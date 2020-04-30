Considerable Relaxations in Many Areas Post May 3: Centre

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday announced that there might be a ‘considerable relaxations’ in many areas post-May 3 after the COVID-19 lockdown comes to an end.

The Union Home Ministry spokesperson in a series of tweets said that a comprehensive review meeting was held on the lockdown situation in the country where it was found that there have been tremendous gains and improvement in the Covid-19 situation due to the lockdown till now.

In a tweet, the Spokesperson said, “New guidelines to fight #COVID19 will come into effect from 4th May, which shall give considerable relaxations to many districts. Details regarding this shall be communicated in the days to come.”

However, in the same series of tweets, the MHA spokesperson said that there was a need to maintain a strict lockdown till May 3 so that the gains are not squandered away.

The Centre’s announcement – the first such official indication of what to expect after May 3 – came hours after the government relaxed the norms for migrant movement. The decision on migrants came on the 36th day of the national lockdown, amid hundreds of thousands of migrant workers stranded away from their home or returning home on foot, and demands by states seeking policy clarity.

The first guidelines were issued on March 24 immediately after the prime minister announced the lockdown for 21 days.

The government has already allowed industrial activities in rural areas with conditions. Similarly, apart from the shops for the essential commodities, standalone business establishments of non-essential goods were also allowed to open during the lockdown.