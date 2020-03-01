Construction of Six-Lane Bridge to Start Today

The construction of the six-lane bridge over the river Brahmaputra in Guwahati would begin with the Bhumi Puja today at the Sonaram field in Bharalumukh. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in presence of PWD Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other ministers and MLAs will perform the Bhumi Puja.

The bridge will connect Guwahati and North Guwahati. The length of the bridge will be 1600 metre with six-lane carriageway. The total cost of the project is estimated at Rs. 1,925 crore. The length of the main bridge is 1240 metre extra-dosed cable type with Y-arm of 360 metre.

The starting point of the corridor will be at Bharalumukh on the south bank of the Brahmaputra and the culmination point will be at NH-31 near Gauripur Junction on North bank of the Brahmaputra. The bridge, once it is built, will reduce travel time from South bank to north bank Brahmaputra from 90 minutes to mere 15 minutes.

It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the six-lane Bridge last year.