Corona: First death in Assam

#Assam records first death

#Aged patient dies early morning

#First indirect spreading

#4-5 recovered patients to be released

Assam had its first death relating to Coronavirus as an aged Haji Faizaul Haque Barbhuyan who had gone to Mecca for Umrah and then visited Nizamuddin Markaz died early this morning at Silchar Medical College Hospital.

The news was broken by Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma in his twitter. The 65-year patient had developed respiratory-related complicates since yesterday and he was moved to ICU but he could not be saved as his health rapidly deteriorated.

He had visited Mecca at the beginning of March and then went to Nizamuddin Markaz via Mumbai along with his wife. His wife however remains negative so far. He was detected with Coronavirus on April 7, almost three weeks after he had gone to Nizamuddin,.

Meanwhile, Assam also recorded first indirect transmission when one beekeeper of Dhubri Rahimuddin got infected from a Markaz returnee. Rahimuddin had been kept in the quarantine facility at Barkanda High School where he found positive. He is being shifted to Mahendra Mohan Chaudhury Hospital(MMCH) today.

Assam has altogether 29 patients and other 28 are doing fine of which 26 are asymptomatic, means no sign of the disease. At least half a dozen of them would be released by this evening , indicated Assam Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.