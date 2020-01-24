Coronavirus: 2 under watch in Mumbai; R-Day ceremony cancelled in Beijing

Amid the outbreak of coronavirus in China, two persons, who returned from the neighbouring country, have been kept under medical observation in Mumbai. The Indian embassy in China has also cancelled the Republic Day ceremony in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Over 1700 passengers underwent thermal screening for the coronavirus at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai since January 19 and two of them have been admitted to a government hospital. According to sources, they have been kept under observation for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus. However, no cases of the deadly infection have been detected through these screening efforts, sources informed.

On the other hand, the Indian mission on Friday took to Twitter to announce the cancelation of the celebrations scheduled for January 26.

In view of the evolving situation due to the corona virus outbreak in China as well as the decision of Chinese authorities to cancel public gathering and events, @EOIBeijing has also decided to call off the Republic Day reception scheduled to be held @EOIBeijing on January 26th. — India in China (@EOIBeijing) January 24, 2020

It may be mentioned here that around twenty-five people have been killed after developing pneumonia-like symptoms caused by the novel coronavirus and at least 830 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in China.