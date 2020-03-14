Coronavirus: Assam government issues directive to educational institutions

The Assam government announced a series of measures to be taken at educational institutions in the state in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, including canceling of assembly programs and excursions on Saturday.

As per the directive, no exhibitions should be held in school, colleges and higher educational institutions and no excursions and other visits shall also be undertaken.

It also stated that assembly programs should not be held in any form until April 15.

The government also asked the educational institutions to create awareness among students about the pandemic and enforce preventive measures such as frequent handwashing and respiratory etiquette. It instructed the heads of the institutions to ensure necessary sanitation on the premises.

Meanwhile, officials in their respective districts reviewed the preparedness to combat the deadly virus.