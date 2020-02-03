Coronavirus: Cabinet Secretary Issues New Travel Advisory

The Cabinet Secretary held a high-level review meeting in New Delhi on the preparedness for Novel Coronavirus with the Secretaries of Health and Family Welfare, External Affairs, Home Affairs, Civil Aviation, Department of Health Research and representatives from ITBP, AFMS, and NDMA.

Cabinet Secretary held six review meetings so far and during the course of the meeting, a new travel advisory has been issued urging everyone to refrain from travel to China, travelers on return could be quarantined. Also, anyone with a travel history of China since January 15, 2020, and from now on could be quarantined.

The Ministry of External Affairs has also issued an advisory in addition to this. Due to certain current developments, travel to India on E-visas stands temporarily suspended with immediate effect. This applies to holders of Chinese passports and applicants of other nationalities residing in the People’s Republic of China.

According to reports, 58,658 passengers from 445 flights have been screened as of Sunday. A total of 142 symptomatic travelers picked up by the IDSP have been referred to the isolation facilities. 130 samples have been tested of which 128 have been found to be negative. The two positive cases found in Kerala are being monitored and are clinically stable.

The second batch of 330 passengers (including 7 Maldivian citizens) from Wuhan has arrived in India. Of these, 300 (including 7 Maldivian citizens) are housed at ITBP Chawla Camp and 30 are in Maneswar who are being effectively monitored.