Coronavirus cases rise to 315 in India

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday reported that the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 increased to 315.

Earlier on Saturday, Joint Secretary of Health Ministry informed that a total of 111 labs for testing coronavirus across the country have been functioning from Saturday. He further said that the States have been asked to use the National Health Mission funds for their health sector preparedness.

Meanwhile, people across the country are observing for the nationwide ‘Janta Curfew’ on Sunday from 7 am and 9 pm. This has also been seen as a pilot for a broader lockdown that can be imposed if the spread continues unabated.