Coronavirus claims 4th life in India

A 70-year-old patient became the fourth victim of novel coronavirus at Punjab in India.

The fourth victim is said to be a 70-year-old man who had arrived from Germany via Italy at Delhi airport on March 7 before heading to Punjab on the same day.

He was a known case of diabetes and hypertension and was confirmed as COVID positive only yesterday. The other three deaths were reported from Delhi, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

According to the health ministry website, the latest death has been reported from Punjab which had two positive cases of COVID-19. The total number of infected cases in the country has jumped to 167 as per the latest data released by the ministry.

Punjab became the first state in the country to announce a ban on public transport from Friday to cut down on the chances of community transmission of the disease that has killed over 8000 people globally.