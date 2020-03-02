NationalHealthTop Stories

Coronavirus: Delhi Confirms 1st Case, Another from Telangana

By Pratidin Bureau
The Union ministry of health on Monday confirmed that two people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in India.

“One positive case of COVID-19 has been detected in New Delhi, and another has been detected in Telangana,” the health ministry said in a release.

The release issued by the health ministry said that the person from Delhi has travel history from Italy, while the one from Telangana has travel history from Dubai. Further details of his travels are being ascertained.

The ministry added that both the patients are stable and being closely monitored.

However, the death toll due to Coronavirus mounts to 3000 globally.

