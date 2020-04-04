Coronavirus: Doctors, nurses to be quarantined at Taj Vivanta

The doctors and nurses working round the clock amid the Coronavirus outbreak in the State for the past 7 days will be put under 14-days quarantine at the Taj Vivanta hotel in Guwahati. Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed the decision on Saturday.

The Minister said that the management of Taj Vivanta has agreed to host the doctor and nurses at its premises and the Assam government will pay for the expenses.

“In fight against COVID-19, Doctors and Nurses are our main backbone. After their duties for 7days, they are to be mandatorily put in quarantine for 14days. We have made arrangements in Taj Vivanta, Guwahati for their comfortable stay. Similar arrangements have been made for other places,” Tweeted the Minister after the press meet on Saturday.