Coronavirus: HS 1st Yr Board Exams On Schedule

The State government’s decision to close educational institutions until March 29 as precautionary measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19 is not likely to have any impact on the examination schedule of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).

Amid the coronavirus scare, AHSEC has been getting many queries from parents and students about the postponement of the HS first-year board examinations.

Schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which have scheduled exams in the last week of March are intending to re-schedule them.

Meanwhile, the Higher Secondary Education Council has said that the HS First year examinations will be conducted as per schedule from March 25 in the state.

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council was established to Regulate, Supervise and Develop the System of Higher Secondary Education (+ 2 stage) in the State of Assam.