Coronavirus: India Reports Third Death, Cases Rise to 125

India reported the third death of Coronavirus after a 64-year-old patient died at Mumbai’s Kasturba hospital on Tuesday. The patient was among the 36 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is expected to issue a formal statement on the death soon.

This is Maharashtra’s first coronavirus death. Delhi reported its first death from Covid-19 the next day when a 68-year-old woman from Janakpuri, admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, succumbed to the virus. She was the mother of a confirmed case of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has called the next 20 days “decisive” in determining the spread of the highly contagious infection that was detected in Maharashtra only on March 9 and has infected 39 people.

“We have got 2 more #COVID2019 cases in Karnataka taking the total number of confirmed cases to 10. 20 yr old female who travelled from the UK is tested positive & another contact of P6 (kalburgi deceased patient) is tested positive. Both are admitted to designated isolation hospital (sic),” B Sriramulu, Karnataka’s health and family welfare minister, tweeted early on Tuesday.

In the country, the infection has moved to stage two where infections being reported had essentially been transmitted from imported cases.

Authorities are on a war footing to contain the outbreak in stage three — community transmission — as is happening in Iran, Korea, the United States of America (US) and many parts of Europe, with the last stage being an epidemic, which devastated China.

India has 125 cases of coronavirus and has reported three deaths so far. A total of 13 patients in the country have recovered successfully.