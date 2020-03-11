Coronavirus: India temporarily suspends visa of 3 nations
Due to the rising cases of coronavirus affliction globally, India on Tuesday barred entry of the nationals of three countries France, Germany, and Spain suspending the regular as well as e-Visas granted to them to date.
“All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visas granted to nationals of France, Germany, and Spain and issued on or before March 11 and who have not yet entered India stand suspended with immediate effect,” said a Bureau of Immigration notification issued late Tuesday night.
Regular visas, including e visas, granted to all foreign nationals who have travel history to these countries on or after February 1 and who have not yet entered India also stands suspended, it said.
The new notification was issued shortly after Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Tuesday held a high-level meeting of secretaries of various ministries and departments, grappling to contain the spread of the deadly Covid-19.
The meeting was held to review the status, actions, preparedness, and management of COVID-19 cases in the country, an official statement of Union Health Ministry said after the meeting.