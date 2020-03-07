Coronavirus: Italian national kept under observation in Tezpur

After claiming over a hundred lives in China and infecting several others around the world, Coronavirus is suspected to have made its way to India. An Italian national on Friday was put under observation at a hotel in Tezpur as Italy is one of the countries severely hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Though the foreigner had no apparent symptom, samples were collected as a pre-emptive measure and sent to Guwahati for a test. The Italian national has been kept under observation at the hotel where he checked in, health dept said. The official said that the test reports will come within two days.