Coronavirus: No Holi gathering in Rashtrapati Bhawan

In the wake of the outbreak of novel coronavirus in the country, Rashtrapati Bhawan will not hold the traditional Holi gatherings this year.

President Kovind tweeted on Wednesday, “With alertness and safeguards, we all can help contain the outbreak of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. In a precautionary measure, the Rashtrapati Bhavan will not hold the traditional Holi gatherings.”

It may be mentioned here that around 22 new coronavirus cases have been reported in India. The tally of the infected persons in the country increased to 28, the government said on Wednesday. Also, out of the 28 cases, 15 are Italian nationals.