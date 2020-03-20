Coronavirus: No standing passengers in Assam buses

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that no standing passengers will be allowed to travel in buses throughout the State. The decision was taken as a preventive measure to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

Addressing the media in Guwahati, the Minister said, “No standing passenger will be allowed to travel in city buses or private buses. We are taking such steps to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.”

The Minister further said that the transport department officials will take necessary action against the buses where people are seen standing while travelling.

On the other hand, Minister Sarma while speaking about other preventive measures to stop the spread of Coronavirus stated that fifty percent of the Assam government employees will attend office and the remaining fifty percent will work from home on alternative days.