Coronavirus: No standing passengers in Assam buses

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Coronavirus No standing passengers in Assam buses
59

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that no standing passengers will be allowed to travel in buses throughout the State. The decision was taken as a preventive measure to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

Addressing the media in Guwahati, the Minister said, “No standing passenger will be allowed to travel in city buses or private buses. We are taking such steps to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.”

The Minister further said that the transport department officials will take necessary action against the buses where people are seen standing while travelling.

On the other hand, Minister Sarma while speaking about other preventive measures to stop the spread of Coronavirus stated that fifty percent of the Assam government employees will attend office and the remaining fifty percent will work from home on alternative days.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

New guest of Assam Zoo sick !

Regional

Assam Woman Sent to Detention Camp Despite 1951 NRC Links

Regional

APSC Prelims on 30th December

Regional

Major success! Cattle Syndicate ‘Kingpin’ Nabbed

Top Stories

Tamil Nadu rains: Death toll rises to 15

Regional

Rahul Gandhi meets Arunachal violence hit patients

Comments
Loading...