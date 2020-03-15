Coronavirus: Padma Awards ceremony postponed

Padma awards distribution ceremony, to be held on April 3, has been postponed in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak. It was scheduled to be held at Darbar Hall, Rashtrapati Bhawan.

It was decided as a precautionary measure to postpone the ceremony until further order in the view of the outbreak of the pandemic novel coronavirus.

“As a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19 novel coronavirus, the Rashtrapati Bhavan will remain closed for exploratory tour visits from March 13 till further notice. Moreover, the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex [RBMC] and the Change of Guard ceremony will not be open to public till further notice,” read a release.