Coronavirus: PM Modi Offers Help To China

By Pratidin Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered help to Chinese President Xi Jinping to deal with the novel Coronavirus outbreak in India, China and across the world.

As per reports, PM Modi has written a letter to the Chinese president expressed solidarity with the people of china over the outbreak of the virus in the country.

Further, PM Modi appreciated the Chinese president to make possible evacuation of around 650 Indian citizens from the Hubei province.
In the recent development, the number of deaths because of the Coronavirus outbreak jumped to 811 to date.

It may be mentioned that the total no of death was 722 on Saturday.

