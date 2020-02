The Novel Coronavirus is suspected to have reached Assam. The symptom of deadly Coronavirus has been detected in a man from Morigaon on Saturday.

According to sources, the person was returning from Kerala and the medical team deployed at the LGBI Airport in Guwahati immediately sent him to GMCH for treatment. They suspected that the passenger was infected with Coronavirus.

Currently, he has been admitted to an isolated ward in the GMCH. However, no official statement was made in this regard.

(More details awaited)