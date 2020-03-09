Coronavirus scare dampens Holi mood

After claiming over a hundred lives in China and infecting several others around the world, Coronavirus is suspected to have made its way to India.

The festival of colours, is set to be affected by COVID-19. The festival, which is popular especially among the youths, is celebrated by organising various concerts and gatherings.

But this year, the administration has directed the public to not organise and be a part of such gatherings and celebrations, including Holi.

Especially in Guwahati city where the festival is played on a large scale and enjoyed with much reverence. Usually, a week-long Holi celebration is hosted in Vrindavan and Mathura but this year it seems unlikely as the number of pilgrims coming from different places has gone down due to the coronavirus scare.