Coronavirus Spurs Demand For Gamosa Masks

With reports of coronavirus cases being reported from many parts of India, people are rushing to medical stores to get their hands on either N95 or a simple surgical face mask, and sanitizers but they have been hamstrung by their massive shortage. Even e-commerce websites are running out of these two products.

Meanwhile, Phanindra Pradhan, 37, a fine arts student from Gohpur in Biswanath district has come with a unique and affordable mask made of Gamosa. Pradhan’s initiative has been much appreciated and purchase orders for more such masks are reaching him from across the state.

The demand for protective masks and sanitizers in India has gone up significantly and with rising demand, the price of masks has shot up multiple times.

“In view of the current situation worldwide, we have witnessed 10 times & more of growth in demand for faces masks, particulate respiratory masks, and protective suits to curb the spread of Coronavirus. We are selling each for Rs 50,” said Phanindra who hails from Dathkola village of Gohpur, nearly 292km from Guwahati.