Coronavirus: Third Confirm Case Reported In Kerala

The third confirmed case of Novel Coronavirus has been reported from Kerala on Monday. A patient, who had a travel history from Wuhan in China has tested positive for novel Coronavirus and now is in isolation in the hospital.

As per reports, the condition of the patient is stable and closely monitored by the medical authority.

In a recent development, India has temporarily suspended e-visa facilities for Chinese and foreign residents in China.

Indian Ministry of Health released a statement on Sunday stated that anyone with travel history in China before January 15, 2020, will be quarantined.