Top StoriesRegional

Cotton University Defers First Semester UG Exams

By Pratidin Bureau
20

Keeping in view of the spiralling cases of coronavirus in Kamrup Metropolitan district, Cotton University in Guwahati has suspended its ongoing undergraduate (UG) 1st semester examinations from Monday.

“…the ongoing UG SEM 1 Examination including BA Liberal Arts are hereby suspended from today (26.04.21) until further notification,” read the notification issued by the controller of examinations of the university.

As of Sunday evening, Guwahati reported 791 coronavirus cases. The active caseload of the state has escalated to 15, 470.

Related News

Gujarat: 4 COVID Patients Die After Fire Breaks Out In…

COVID-19: Microsoft, Google Offer Support To India

Police Constable Arrested In ONGC Kidnapping Case

Karnataka Govt Announces 14-Days Lockdown from April 27

You might also like
Top Stories

TRP Scam: Republic TV CEO Questioned By Mumbai Police

Regional

After Ugratara, now Siddheswari Devalaya idols stolen

Top Stories

Sonari: COVID-19+ Cop Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

World

Seven Indian-Origin Australians Honoured

National

Rahul Gandhi to contest against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

Regional

Contractual Workers Staged Protest In IOCL, Digboi

Comments
Loading...