Cotton University Defers First Semester UG Exams

Keeping in view of the spiralling cases of coronavirus in Kamrup Metropolitan district, Cotton University in Guwahati has suspended its ongoing undergraduate (UG) 1st semester examinations from Monday.

“…the ongoing UG SEM 1 Examination including BA Liberal Arts are hereby suspended from today (26.04.21) until further notification,” read the notification issued by the controller of examinations of the university.

As of Sunday evening, Guwahati reported 791 coronavirus cases. The active caseload of the state has escalated to 15, 470.