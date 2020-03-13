Covid-19: 120 Indians Evacuated from Iran To be Quarantined at Jaisalmer

The 120 Indians who were evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran will reach Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on Friday by an Air India flight. The 120 Indians will be quarantined at an army facility created in Jaisalmer, said a defence spokesperson.

All the 120 Indians will be transferred from the airport post their initial screening to the quarantine facility.

Defence Spokesperson Col Sombit Ghosh said that the Indians will be quarantined at an Indian Army facility created under the aegis of Southern Command. The patients will be transferred from the airport post their initial screening to the quarantine facility under the escort of civil administration.

Another batch of 250 Indians will be evacuated from Iran on March 14 and will be airlifted from Iran and quarantined at the Army facility in Jaisalmer.

Seven more quarantine facilities have been set up for the Covid-19 patients by the Defence Ministry especially for Indian citizens being brought back from coronavirus-hit countries.

Officials also informed that defence facilities are also ready in Jodhpur, Jhansi, Deolali, Kolkata, Chennai and Suratgarh for quarantine. Sources further said that military field hospitals can also be set up at a short notice if required.

However, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had on Thursday said the initial focus was to bring back Indian pilgrims stranded in Iran, which is grappling with cases of coronavirus.

The outbreak of coronavirus is a “matter of concern” and “we need to respond responsibly”, he told Lok Sabha as he spoke on the current situation.

He said around 6,000 Indians are stranded in Iran, including 1,100 pilgrims from Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir.