Top StoriesRegional

COVID-19: 163 New Cases In Assam, No Death

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE
82

Assam detected 163 new coronavirus related cases on Saturday. The total active caseload of the state is only 1.56 % with 3313 cases.

The new cases were registered out of 23927 tests conducted. The positivity rate has dipped to 0.68 %.

Meanwhile, 122 cured patients were discharged, pushing the recovery rate to 97.97 % with 208187 cases.

Related News

Fire Breaks Out At Oppo Warehouse Near Delhi

NFR To Introduce 4 New Pairs Of Short-Distance Trains

Assam To Get Its 6th National Park

CM Sonowal Unveils Multiple Projects In Majuli

No COVID-19 related death was reported today. The death tally stood at 980 with 0.46 %.

So far, the total caseload of the state has touched 212483.

The above information was notified by health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on twitter.

You might also like
Top Stories

Covid19: Assam’s recovery rate soars to 63.2%

Environment

Celebrate Environment Day by Saving Biodiversity: KNP

Regional

Irani Gang Member Arrested from Sarusajai

Sports

Eng to face NZ in CWC19 Final today

Regional

COVID-19: Manipur Likely to Impose Total Lockdown

National

Ex-Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor joins BJP

Comments
Loading...