COVID-19: 163 New Cases In Assam, No Death

Assam detected 163 new coronavirus related cases on Saturday. The total active caseload of the state is only 1.56 % with 3313 cases.

The new cases were registered out of 23927 tests conducted. The positivity rate has dipped to 0.68 %.

Meanwhile, 122 cured patients were discharged, pushing the recovery rate to 97.97 % with 208187 cases.

No COVID-19 related death was reported today. The death tally stood at 980 with 0.46 %.

So far, the total caseload of the state has touched 212483.

The above information was notified by health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on twitter.