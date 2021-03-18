Top StoriesNational

COVID-19: 35,871 New Cases Reported in 24 Hrs, Highest Since Early Dec

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
The COVID-19 cases have seen the highest daily rise in the last 24 hours since early December with 35,871 new cases. The government on Wednesday said that a total of 70 districts in 16 states have seen an increase of more than 150 percent active cases between March 1 and March 15.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a meeting with the chief ministers yesterday to discuss the COVID-19 situation. The Prime Minister also asked the Chief Ministers’ to take quick and decisive action to curb the second peak of COVID-19.  

He said it was critical to stop what he called the “emerging second peak” of Covid with decisive steps including micro-containment zones, increased testing and enforcement of restrictions like masks.

Modi said, “If we don’t stop this right now, then there could be a situation of a nationwide outbreak. We have to immediately stop the emerging second peak and take big and decisive steps.”

23,179 new COVID-19 cases have been reported across Maharashtra on Wednesday, the highest this year.

Delhi also reported over 500 fresh infections, the biggest surge in nearly 2 months. 

