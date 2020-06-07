COVID-19: 636 discharged cases in Assam today

On Sunday, Assam recorded 2565 confirmed cases of COVID19, active cases of 1922, 636 discharged cases, three migrated cases, and four death cases. 92 new cases have been recorded today with 39 cases in Hojai, 24 in Dhubri, 10 in Nagaon, 7 in Golaghat, 6 in Majuli, 5 in Lakhimpur, and 1 in Dhemaji.

In his latest tweet, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gave a discharge alert stating he is pleased to announce 21 patients have been discharged today. Patients have been released from Nagaon District Hospital (DH) (12), Morigaon DH (4), Udalguri DH (2) Singimari Model Hospital (2), and MMC Hospital (1).