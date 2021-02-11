COVID-19 Assam: 10 New Cases

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
COVID-19
Representative Image
39

Assam reported 10 new coronavirus related cases on Thursday, while, 23 have been discharged. The state recorded no deaths today.

Out of the 10 cases, some of the cases were reported from Kokrajhar (4), Kamrup Metro (3), and Dibrugarh (2). The new cases were detected out of the 15,782 tests conducted.  Today’s positivity rate of the state stood at 0.06 per cent with an active caseload of 314.

2,14,530 recoveries have been recorded till today with a recovery rate of 98.74 per cent.

Related News

JFA Appeals Govt To Support Scribe

Govt Still Examining Clause 6 Report: Assam Guv

Bongaigaon: Miscreants Fire At Businessman

Duliajan: OIL Staff Killed In Road Mishap

Meanwhile, the death rate is at 0.50 per cent with 1,086 fatalities so far.

The total caseload in the state has now reached 2,17,277.

You might also like
Top Stories

COVID-19 Claimed Lives Of 162 Doctors, 107 Nurses In India

Top Stories

Olympic Committee Considers Postponing Tokyo Games

Regional

Woman foils attempted bag snatch

National

SpiceJet Employee Dies In Freak Accident

Top Stories

63 Militants To Surrender Today

Regional

Hojai: Truck Catches Fire

Comments
Loading...