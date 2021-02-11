COVID-19 Assam: 10 New Cases

Assam reported 10 new coronavirus related cases on Thursday, while, 23 have been discharged. The state recorded no deaths today.

Out of the 10 cases, some of the cases were reported from Kokrajhar (4), Kamrup Metro (3), and Dibrugarh (2). The new cases were detected out of the 15,782 tests conducted. Today’s positivity rate of the state stood at 0.06 per cent with an active caseload of 314.

2,14,530 recoveries have been recorded till today with a recovery rate of 98.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, the death rate is at 0.50 per cent with 1,086 fatalities so far.

The total caseload in the state has now reached 2,17,277.