COVID-19 Assam: 11 New Cases, 17 Discharged

Assam reported 11 new coronavirus related cases on Wednesday, while, 17 have been discharged. The state recorded no deaths today.

Out of the 11 cases, some of the cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (5), and Dibrugarh (2). The new cases were detected out of the 18,027 tests conducted. Today’s positivity rate of the state stood at 0.06 per cent with an active caseload of 327.

2,14,507 recoveries have been recorded till today with a recovery rate of 98.73 per cent.

Meanwhile, the death rate is at 0.50 per cent with 1,086 fatalities so far.

The total caseload in the state has now reached 2,17,267.