COVID-19 Assam: 159 New Cases Detected, No Death

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam detected 159 new coronavirus related cases on Monday. The total active caseload of the state is only 1.59 % with 3399 cases.

The new cases were registered out of 22683 tests conducted. The positivity rate has surged to 0.70 %.

Meanwhile, 110 cured patients were discharged, pushing the recovery rate to 97.94 % with 208393 cases.

No COVID-19 related death was reported today. The death tally stood at 981 with 0.46 %.

So far, the total caseload of the state has touched 212776.

The above information was notified by health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on twitter.

