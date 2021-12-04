COVID-19 Assam: 169 New Cases Recorded, 3 Deaths

Assam on Saturday reported 169 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 1,204. The positivity rate stood at 0.59 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 95 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and three deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 28,741 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (74), Barpeta (19), Dibrugarh (16), and Lakhimpur (12).

The three deaths were recorded from Kamrup Metro (3), and Dibrugarh (1).

Meanwhile, the total deaths surged to 6,116 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,17, 475 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,08,808. The recovery rate stood at 98.60 percent.