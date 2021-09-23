Covid-19 Assam: 3,339 Active Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.58%

Assam on Thursday registered 371 new cases of coronavirus, pushing the total count of active caseload to 3,339. The positivity rate is 0.58 per cent.

The fresh cases of the deadly contagion have been detected out of 63,821 Covid-19 tests, of which, districts with the highest cases have been reported from Kamrup Metro (107), Jorhat (42), Golaghat (37), and Lakhimpur (25).

Meanwhile, 555 discharges were recorded, while, 10 deaths have been registered.

The district-wise deaths are: Golaghat (3), Kamrup Metro (2), Sonitpur (2), Dibrugarh (1), Hojai (1), and Nalbari (1).

The overall recoveries of the state have touched 5,89,129 with a recovery rate of 98.25 per cent, while the total death tally has escalated to 5,827.

The total caseload in the state reached 5,99,642.