COVID-19 Assam: 4 More Succumb

By Pratidin Bureau
In yet another instance of COVID-19 claiming people’s lives, four people from the state succumbed to the deadly contagion today.

This was informed by Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his Twitter handle.

He wrote, “Deeply saddened to share the demise of four #Covid patients~Late Bikram Newar (44) of Dibrugarh; Late Harakanta Doley (56) of Dhemaji; Late Tapan Chakraborty (74) of Jorhat; Late Bhaben Chandra Das (97) of Biswanath. Condolences to bereaved families and friends.”

With these new deaths, the death toll has climbed to 834.

