COVID-19 Assam: Another 7 Succumb
The state of Assam lost another 7 people today to the deadly COVID-19 contagion.
This was informed by Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today.
Taking to Twitter, he tweeted, “Demise of 7 Covid parients~ Late Bidyadeep Bhuyan (48), Late Kiran Bora (50) of Golaghat; Late Nipjyoti Baruah (48), Late Md Sohrabuddin Ahmed (70) of Kamrup M; Late Ramila Sutradhar (45), Late Sachin Chandra Brahma (58) of Chirang; Late Bhaskar Bijoy Gupta (50) of Cachar.”
The death toll in the state has soared to 296 with these seven deaths.