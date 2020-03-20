COVID-19: Assam CM and Health Minister Meet Governor

By Pratidin Bureau
Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Finance Minister Dr.Himanta Biswa Sarma today called on Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi at Raj Bhavan and briefed him about the issues pertaining to the state.

The Chief Minister along with the Health Minister during the meeting informed the Governor about various measures that the State government has taken to tackle the situation emanating from Coronavirus outbreak.

They also briefed the Governor about the status of different welfare projects that the State government has taken for all sections of the people of the state.

