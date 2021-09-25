Covid-19: Assam Crosses Over 6 Lakh Total Caseload

AssamCovid 19Top Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam covid
Representative Image

Assam on Friday registered 375 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 3,314. The overall caseload has reached 6,00,423.

The positivity rate of the state has reached 0.71 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 52,693 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Four deaths were reported today, while, 366 cured cases were discharged.

Related News

Guwahati Scam of Over 30 Lakhs Busted, 2 Arrested, Main…

1.66 Cr Unorganised Workers Registered On e-Shram Portal

Assam: Driver Missing With ₹36L Worth Amul Products,…

“Democracy Can Deliver & Has Delivered”: PM…

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (133), Jorhat 40), Barpeta (28), and Kamrup Rural (22). 

The district-wise deaths are – Barpeta (1), Hojai (1), Morigaon (1), and Nagaon (1).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,89,924 with a recovery rate of 98.25 per cent.

Meanwhile, Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,838 with a death rate of 0.97 per cent.

You might also like
National

No proposal in the ministry to control social media, says Rajyavardhan Rathore

Top Stories

Assam Polls: Jiten Borthakur Withdraws Nomination

Top Stories

Alarming Terrorism Challenges Amid COVID-19 Scare

Assam

LFW 2021: Lara Dutta Turns Showstopper For Sanjukta Dutta

Assam

SI Exam Scam: CID Arrests Prime Accused Kumud Kalita

Entertainment

Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath Welcome Second Child