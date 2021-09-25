Covid-19: Assam Crosses Over 6 Lakh Total Caseload

Assam on Friday registered 375 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 3,314. The overall caseload has reached 6,00,423.

The positivity rate of the state has reached 0.71 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 52,693 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Four deaths were reported today, while, 366 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (133), Jorhat 40), Barpeta (28), and Kamrup Rural (22).

The district-wise deaths are – Barpeta (1), Hojai (1), Morigaon (1), and Nagaon (1).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,89,924 with a recovery rate of 98.25 per cent.

Meanwhile, Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,838 with a death rate of 0.97 per cent.