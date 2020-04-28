COVID-19: Assam CRPF jawan dies Delhi

By Pratidin Bureau
COVID-19: Assam CRPF jawan dies Delhi
An Assamese CRPF jawan, who had tested positive of COVID-19 only five days ago, died in New Delhi on Tuesday. The jawan has been identified as Sub-Inspector Mohammad Ikram Hussain.

55-year-old Hussain hails from Barpeta district in Assam. He was posted at the 31st battalion camp of CRPF at Mayur Vihar. He was reportedly suffering from other medical conditions such as hypertension and diabetes.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condoled the demise of the soldier. The CM tweeted, “Deeply saddened to learn of the demise of @crpfindia jawan Md Ikram Hussain who belonged to Barpeta, Assam. Till his last breath, this brave son of Maa Bharti kept fighting against #COVID19. His undying spirit inspires us to sacrifice everything for the nation. My condolences.”

