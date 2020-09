Assam recorded 1736 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the active caseload of the state to 31757.

Confirming the detection of the new cases, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, the new cases were registered out of 25831 tests that were conducted today and the positivity rate of the caseload is at 6.72%

Meanwhile, the recoveries have touched 1,36,712 while the death tally stands at 638 fatalities.