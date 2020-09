Assam detected 2509 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Out of 36027 tests done in the last 24 hours, Kamrup M reported 541; Lakhimpur-207; Jorhat- 162 and Golaghat- 197. The positivity rate is at 6.96%

The active caseload of the state is 30705 while 121610 recoveries have been registered.

Meanwhile, the death toll of the state stands at 540.