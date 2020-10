Assam on Thursday posted 769 positive cases of COVID-19 out of a total number of 35040 tests being performed.

The positivity rate has again risen by 1 percent to 2.19%.

Kamrup Metro alone reported 202 cases.

This was informed by Himanta Biswa Sarma on his twitter handle.

With these new cases, the cumulative infected tally in the state has soared to 198982.

Additionally, 1263 patients were discharged today.