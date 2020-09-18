Covid-19: Assam Records 12 More Deaths

Assam registered 12 more coronavirus related deaths on Friday, taking the state’s death tally to 540.

The health minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet said, “Very sad & anguished to inform that 12 more COVID19 positive patients have succumbed to the disease.”

Additionally Sarma listed the names of the deceased in his tweet –

Late Hussain Ali (75) of Nagaon, Late Manik Paul (66) of Kamrup Metro, Late Bijay Krishna Mazumdar (60) of Nagaon, Late Anjali Basumatary (45) of Chirang, Late Shailendra Das (61) of Karbi Anglong, Late Minati Barthakur (38) of Sivasagar, Late Kanak Kachari (53) of Jorhat, Late Rehanaa Begum (52) of Sivasagar, Late Juri Sutradhar (25) of Jorhat, Late Pronob Nath (59) of Cachar, Late Narayan Ch Kalita (58) of Nalbari, Late Bhadreswar Gogoi (59) of Dibrugarh.