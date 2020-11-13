COVID-19: Assam Registers 233 New Cases, 1 Death

Assam registered 233 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, while one more succumbed to the disease, informed health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The deceased was identified as Late Gopal Chandra Das (70) of Kamrup Metro.

The active caseload has further reduced to 5371, while, the death tally of the state has touched 958.

The new cases were detected out of 27323 tests conducted today, out of which 63 were reported from Kamrup Metro.

Meanwhile, 642 patients discharged today taking the number recoveries to 204718. The recovery rate has increased to 97.45%

The total caseload of the state is 210068.