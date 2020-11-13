Top StoriesRegional

COVID-19: Assam Registers 233 New Cases, 1 Death

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE
111

Assam registered 233 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, while one more succumbed to the disease, informed health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The deceased was identified as Late Gopal Chandra Das (70) of Kamrup Metro.

The active caseload has further reduced to 5371, while, the death tally of the state has touched 958.

Related News

French Forces Kill Al-Qaeda Commander In Africa

Over 5 Lakh Diyas Lit In Ayodhya, Makes World Record

CID Begins Probe Into Death Of Journalist Parag Bhuyan

Tendulkar Donates Medical Equipments To Karimganj Hospital

The new cases were detected out of 27323 tests conducted today, out of which 63 were reported from Kamrup Metro.

Meanwhile, 642 patients discharged today taking the number recoveries to 204718. The recovery rate has increased to 97.45%

The total caseload of the state is 210068.

You might also like
Regional

Guwahati | Petrol pumps to go cashless from tomorrow

Regional

Two AK56 seized in Dibrugarh

National

India rebuffs Pakistani PM’s offer to help

Regional

GUWAHATI | Drunk youths create ruckus in Satsanga

National

Pak violates ceasefire; heavy shelling along LoC

Regional

Congress finalizes tickets for Gaurav & Sushmita

Comments
Loading...