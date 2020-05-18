COVID-19: Biggest Spike in 24 hrs with 5,242 cases in India

The number of total positive cases of COVID-19 in India is about to touch the house of lakhs as 96,169 cases reported till Monday, registering an increase of 157 fatalities and a record jump of over 5,200 new cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the country rose to 3,029, as per the data of union health ministry.

According to the Union Health Ministry’s data, India saw 5,242 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, since Sunday morning.

The total number of cases of coronavirus included 56,316 active cases, while 36,824 recovered and discharged and one patient migrated. Among the confirmed cases, it also included foreign nationals too who were tested in India.

Around 38.2 percent patients have recovered so far.

Four states/UTs have so far reported over 10,000 cases with Maharashtra being the worst hit at 33,053 infections, followed by Gujarat (11,379), Tamil Nadu (11,224), and Delhi (10,054).

Of the total 3,029 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 1,198 fatalities, Gujarat comes second with 659 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal at 248 each, Delhi at 160, Rajasthan at 131, Uttar Pradesh at 104, Tamil Nadu at 78 and Andhra Pradesh at 50.

On Sunday, the death toll due to Covid-19 stood at 2,872 and the number of total positive cases at 90,927. The number of active cases was 53,946, while 34,108 people had recovered.