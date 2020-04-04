COVID-19: Cases in India Rise Up To 3K, Mostly Attendees of Nizamuddin

The jump in cases of COVID-19 from 2,520 on Thursday t0 3,066 on Friday is largely driven by the diagnosis of hundreds of patients who attended the congregation of the Tablighi Jamaat of Nizamuddin Markaz last month in a violation of several restrictions.

According to the union health ministry, at least 647 people among the thousands who gathered the Nizamuddin Markaz, have tested positive in 14 states in the last two days. A source in the home ministry said that the rise in cases in the last few days is primarily due to an increase at a particular level in the congregation.

The source further informed that because of the lockdown and the efforts to promote social distancing, cases were being reported but there was no sharp rise.

93 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the national capital on Friday, said the Delhi government, taking the total count in the city-state to 386 out of which 259 were evacuated from Markaz. Around 1,800 others from the south Delhi area have been quarantined at hospitals across the city, in what has become the country’s largest virus hot spot for the highly contagious infection.

Since authorities traced a number of infections to the Tablighi gathering, state governments have scrambled to locate and identify those who attended the congregation, with at least 9,000 Jamaat workers and their contacts counted and quarantined till Thursday evening.

Among the states, Maharashtra has the most number of coronavirus patients, at 490 cases, and 26 deaths.