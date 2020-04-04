COVID-19: City’s Index Person Pose a Threat to Thousands

The index person of Guwahati who has been tested positive of COVID-19 on Friday has posed a threat to thousands as he might have come into contact with many being a business man.

Apart from the 23 other COVID-19 positive cases in the state that are linked to the Nizamuddin Markaz attendees, the 24th case of the deadly virus in Guwahati has a record of returning from New Delhi on March 1 and tested positive on April 2, which took almost a month to come to light.

After the patient, Manish Tibrewala tested positive of the deadly virus, the entire city is now under threat as the patient has the potential to spread it to thousands in the city even as the total number of corona virus positive cases rose to 24 in the state as of Saturday.

The 45-year-old positive man is a businessman by profession and returned from New Delhi long before lockdown. He had developed a fever and referred by a private doctor to the GMCH on April 2 but somehow the GMCH screening team took the swab but sent back him without being quarantined despite having travel history and fever. The question now arise that if the person reached Guwahati on March 1 then how come his symptoms come to light after 28 days when everyone has the knowledge that the symptoms are seen within 14 days. During this period, the patient might have come into contact with thousand-person as he was a businessman and returned from New Delhi on March 1.

Meanwhile, the authorities are about to seal the Spanish garden apartment, considered the poshest in the whole state, having nearly 100 apartments as the patient might have in contact with other persons also.

The case of the newly devel

oped positive case in the posh apartment has now compelled the health department to trace the people who came into contact with Manish in these 28 days.

Travel History of Manish Tibrewala- Manish Tibrewal,45/M went to delhi with his wife Dipti Tibrewal and their children Purbi Tibrewal(17/F) and Ved Tibrewal(11//M) on 27.2.2020.They came back to Guwahati on 1st March by flight at 6.30 p.m.On 24.3.2020 he had developed fever with difficulty of breathing. On 2.4.2020 he went to GMCH for sample test and result is comes COVID-19 positive. Now he is admitted at GMCH. He stays at spanish garden, B-704 , near Zoo Tiniali with his family. After coming from Delhi he joined his office which is situated near Zoo.