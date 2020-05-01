COVID-19 contact tracing: Sorbhog SBI sealed

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
COVID-19 contact tracing: Sorbhog SBI sealed
1

Barpeta district administration on Friday sealed the Sorbhog SBI branch and quarantined two employees after a COVID-19 patient reportedly visited the bank. Mina Biswakarma, one of the four newly found COVID-19 patients, on April 27 visited the bank to withdraw her husband’s pension.

Besides the employees, a family member of Biswakarma and three others, who she met during his visit to Sorbhog have also been quarantined at Barpeta Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, contact tracing of other people, Biswakarma could have met during her journey to Sorbhog is going on, informed senior officer of Barpeta district administration.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Sports

Kohli to lead India in ODI series against South Africa

Regional

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Kaliabor

National

SCO Summit 2020: Modi to Invite Imran Khan to India

Top Stories

Athawale’s visit & Inside story of Assam Govt.

Regional

12-Hour Itanagar Bandh Hits Normal Life

Regional

Kamrup (M) DC Instructs to Immerse Idols by 11 PM

Comments
Loading...