COVID-19 contact tracing: Sorbhog SBI sealed

Barpeta district administration on Friday sealed the Sorbhog SBI branch and quarantined two employees after a COVID-19 patient reportedly visited the bank. Mina Biswakarma, one of the four newly found COVID-19 patients, on April 27 visited the bank to withdraw her husband’s pension.

Besides the employees, a family member of Biswakarma and three others, who she met during his visit to Sorbhog have also been quarantined at Barpeta Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, contact tracing of other people, Biswakarma could have met during her journey to Sorbhog is going on, informed senior officer of Barpeta district administration.