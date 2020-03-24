COVID-19: Death toll rises to 10, Lockdown in 30 states

India has adopted extreme measures to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak as it registered nearly more than 100 new cases within a day.

The country reported three new Covid-19 deaths on Monday, taking the toll to 10.

States, including Maharashtra and Punjab, were put under curfews. India is in lockdown. Reportedly, all domestic flights are set to be grounded.

Some 30 states and Union Territories have instructed complete lockdown under their jurisdiction. The Union Health Ministry has said that the government has stepped up measures to ensure testing and treatment of novel coronavirus cases.

It said that 12 private-lab chains, having 15,000 collection centers, have been registered for testing COVID-19 cases.