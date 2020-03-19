Covid-19: DTO Instructs Public Transports to Take Preventive Measures

The Kamrup (Metro) district transport office has issued notifications to the city buses and other public transport to keep the vehicles clean as a precautionary measure to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus.

The DTO also instructed to use sanitizer in public transport and should take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The transport officers will monitor the vehicles whether they have taken the necessary measures and if any vehicles will violate the rules, strict action will be taken against them.