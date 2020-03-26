COVID-19: Himanta urges citizens to donate towards Arogya Nidhi

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged all citizens of the state to come forward and donate whatever they can to the Assam Arogya Nidhi, saying the need of the hour is to make a difference as India fights the COVID-19 pandemic with a 21-day nationwide lockdown.

In a tweet, Sarma said: Govt of Assam has been taking every step possible to safeguard health of people in wake of #COVID2019 outbreak. In this hour, every help adds to our strength. Should you wish to contribute, you may do so: Assam Arogya Nidhi, A/c No. 32124810101, SBI, IFSC Code: SBIN0010755