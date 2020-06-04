Covid-19 hits TV, Print media hard

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the media industry hard with advertisement revenues hitting rock bottom since the crisis started. Vendors, too, have been severely affected with many saying the crisis has magnified after housing societies disallowed entry of newspaper delivery boys fearing Covid-19 transmission.

PM Narendra Modi said newspapers have tremendous credibility and they play a critical role in creating awareness about the COVID-19 outbreak at the national and regional levels and emphasised that the coronavirus cannot be transmitted through newspapers, but that appears to have convinced very few people.

Here are the big blows to media Industry during Lockdown in chronological order:

The Telegraph formally announced closure of its Jharkhand and North East editions Sunday, 31 May 2020. TV Today Network announced ceasing operations and transmission of Delhi Aaj Tak with effect from 30 June 2020 in an internal communique Saturday 30 May. Sakal Times and Gomantak Times, will cease operations from 1 June 2020, according to a news report by Ad Gully. The closure impacts 45 editorial staff at Sakal Times and 13 journalists at Gomantak Times. Network 18 announced salary cuts on 27 May in an internal email. The cuts affect all Network 18 properties across television and digital, The New Indian Express will put its epaper behind a paywall beginning 1 June 2020. A notice was put up on the newspaper’s epaper website on 27 May 2020, An unconfirmed number of employees at The Hindustan Times have been laid off across different bureaus. The layoffs affect senior and junior editorial staff. Four journalists have been laid off in Gurugram. The journalists were asked to resign for a severance for two months.Those affected among the senior staff include Poonam Saxena, who oversaw Ht’s features content for many years. In an internal email sent on 27 May at 3.01PM, Sukumar Ranganathan, the editor in chief of HT wrote, “Poonam Saxena,… has decided not to seek an extension at the end of her current term (which is May 31)”This is a

developing story. Will update when there is more clarity.This comes days after journalists in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi bureau of the Mint, HT’s business paper,were put on notice.Journalists at the Hindustan Times and Mint were informed of the decision between 23 May and 27 May 2020. ABP Digital laid off an unconfirmed number of journalists on 26 May 2020, Vikatan Group has laid off 172 employees in Chennai on 21 May. It is unclear how many journalists are affected. Will update when there is clarity. The Telegraph has announced the closure of its newsroom in Guwahati newsroom. The decision will lead to laying off of four of its five permanent journalists, according to a former employee. The Times of India in Kerala on 21 May 2020 formally announced the closure of two — Kochi upcountry and Malabar — of four of its edition in the state — Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kochi upcountry and Malabar beginning 31 May 2020. The Times of India in Kerala on 20 May 2020 laid-off seven reporters (three in Thiruvananthapuram, two in Kozhikode and one each in Malappuram and Kannur respectively) and three desk editors. The employees were asked on a WhatsApp call bythe HR and the Assistant Resident Editor to tender their resignations for personal reasons. No written communication has been received by them yet. Those affected will receive one month’s salary as severance while those associated with the company for more than five years will also receive their gratuity. It is important to note here that the News Broadcasters Association and the Indian Newspaper Society have claimed in the SC that there have so far been no lay-offs or salary cuts in newsrooms. The News Minute reports the number of those laid-off today at the Times of India at 13. The New Indian Express will vacate rented offices across eight bureaus in Kerala beginning 31 May 2020, The Kochi Post reported on 17 May, The Times Group paywalled epapers of all its English titles — The Times of India, The Economic Times and Mirror —on 15 May 2020, The Times of India will close two — Kochi upcountry and Malabar — of its four editions — Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kochi upcountry and Malabar — in Kerala beginning 31 May 2020. The printer — Mathrubhumi — was informed on 14 May 2020, a senior employee confirmed. On 15 May 2020, 10 employees in circulation department of the two editions were given pink slips. Times of India launched in the state with four edition in 2012 and currently employs 65 people across editorial in the state. Editorial employees have not been informed of any job losses yet on 16 April 2020. The four editions have a combined circulation of 150,000 copies across the state. Closure of the two editions will bring down the circulation of the paper to 100,000 copies. The Indian Newspaper Society filed reply on 13 May to a petition in the Supreme Court challenging lay-offs and cutbacks in newsrooms. The Caravan magazine announced salary cuts for the next four months in an internal email on 12 May. The email further said salaries will be paid in parts during the period, The New Indian Express in an internal email on 12 May 2020 announced salary cuts beginning 16 May 2020. Journalists working from home at TNIE were already facing a 30% cut, The News Broadcasters Association filed reply on 11 May to a petition in the Supreme Court challenging lay-offs and cutbacks in newsrooms. Anand Bazar Patrika, which also owns Fortune India, sent an internal email announcing vacating their rented offices in Delhi, Bengaluru, Noida, Chennai and Hyderabad on 10 May 2020, Uttar Pradesh suspended The Working Journalists Act, as part of suspending labour laws in the state on 8 May 2020. The move is significant for the press in India because most news media companies reporting from Delhi are based in the suburb of Noida in UP, The Economic Times cut jobs in Kochi, Chandigarh and Kolkata on 6 May, NewsLaundry reported, The Quint listed itself in the Bombay Stock Exchange on 6 May 2020 via a reverse takeover. The promoters sold the company to a listed company they own via a slump sale, at an enterprise value of Rs 30.58 crore, and an equity value of Rs. 12.62 crore. Tribune India announced pay cuts on 2 May in an internal circular, The Indian Express announced in an internal email delay in disbursing salaries for the month of April on 30 April, Fortune India sent its 20-people strong editorial team on a three month leave without pay on 28 April. The decision was communicated in an internal email. The email came with a consent form that the employees are expected sign, The Indian Newspaper Society wrote a second letter to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting demanding a two year tax holiday, increase official advertisement rates and budget spending on the sector on 25 April. The letter signed by INS President Shailesh Gupta mentioned: Since economic activity has nearly collapsed and there is no likelihood of advertising from the private sector, the losses are expected to continue at the same rate for the next 6–7 months (implying an additional loss of Rs 12–15,000 crore over the next 6–7 months) unless a strong stimulus is implemented by the government at the soonest. The Hindu announced pay cuts on 25 April 2020, JaiHind TV, a Malayalam TV channel based out of Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala announced salary cuts on 25 April NDTV announced salary cuts in the range of 10%-40% in a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange on 23 April, Bennett Coleman & Co Ltd (BCCL), which owns Times of India, Economic Times, Mirror, Nav Bharat Times, Maharashtra Times, Vijay Karnataka, etc., announced deferring of increments, restructuring of salary and salary cuts on 23 April 2020, Bloomberg-Quint announced shutting down of its television division. The move leads to 100 people losing jobs, A petition was filed in the Supreme Court by the National Alliance of Journalists, Delhi Union of Journalists and Brihanmumbai Union of Journalists against the Union of India, Indian Newspaper Society and News Broadcasters Association on 16 April 2020 for laying off journalists and for salary cuts, India Legal cut salaries of employees for the month of March on 15 April, The state of Maharashtra banned delivery of newspapers in Mumbai and Pune on 17 April, HT Media in an internal email announced deferring appraisals and restructuring salaries by moving part of fixed salaries to variable pay on 16 April 2020, Dainik Bhaskar restructured the salaries of nearly 1,000 employees (12% of the workforce), as reported by Reuters on 16 April 2020, Three journalists managing Times Life, a Sunday supplement were laid off on 13 April, as reported by NewsLaundry, Nai Duniya owned by Dainik Jagran suspended print operations on 13 April, Bloomberg-Quint owned by The Quintillion Media Pvt Ltd.sent an internal email announcing salary cuts on 13 April, Star of Mysore suspended print operations on 12 April 2020, News Nation laid off its English digital team of 15 journalists on 12 April, The Indian Newspaper Society wrote to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on 9 April demanding the removal of the 5 percent customs duty on newsprint, two-year tax holiday for newspaper establishments, 50 percent increase in advertisement rate of Bureau of Outreach and Communication and a 100 percent increase in budget spend for the print media. Some journalists at the Quint were asked to go on leave without pay, among others those earning above INR 65,000 were asked to take a salary cut. This was communicated to affected journalists on 9 April and 10 April, The New Indian Express paid only partial salary for the month of March and has assured its employees the remainder will be paid on 15 April. The company also did not renew contracts of some journalists, whose contracts ended on 31 March 2020. The information about delayed salaries was communicated to the staff on 5 April. Salaries were due on 7 April 2020, Patrika cut salaries on 7 April, Amar Ujala cut salaries on 7 April for everyone above the position of chief sub editor, India Ahead News announced salary cuts on 4 April 2020,

Source:- Cyril Sam